Man electrocuted after jumping into Lake Lanier in Forsyth County

Crime & Public Safety
By
40 minutes ago
X

A 24-year-old man is dead after being electrocuted in the waters of Lake Lanier on Thursday.

The man jumped into the water from a dock near Lanier Beach South Road in Forsyth County and was shocked by electricity in the water, according to Mark McKinnon, a spokesperson with the Georgia Department of Natural Resources.

A neighbor shut off the power and pulled the man from the water, McKinnon said. He was taken to Northside Forsyth Hospital, where he later died. His name was not released.

It’s not clear how the water became electrified. An electrical current can be leaked into the water from any fixture requiring electricity, whether it’s a light on a dock or an electric boat ramp. Officials have not provided additional details.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Follow Rosana Hughes on twitter

Rosana Hughes is a reporter on the breaking news team.

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

A look at which candidates have qualified for the 1st GOP presidential debate2h ago

Credit: AP

Ronald Acuña first in history with 20 homers, 50 stolen bases before August
11h ago

Credit: Doug Turnbull / WSB

Gridlock Guy: Perspective on tragedy and inconveniences in traffic
4h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

When is the first day of school in metro Atlanta?

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

When is the first day of school in metro Atlanta?

Credit: Atlanta Police Department

1 killed, another injured in Atlanta head-on crash involving moped
22h ago
The Latest

Credit: Atlanta Police Department

1 killed, another injured in Atlanta head-on crash involving moped
22h ago
‘A kind spirit’: Atlanta police officer killed in South Fulton motorcycle crash
‘Small and deadly’: Law enforcement focus on machine-gun conversion devices
Featured

Credit: Kelly Audette

New scores: How’d your school do on the 2023 Georgia Milestones tests?
‘Kokomo City’ shines a light on the humanity of Black trans women
A DeKalb firefighter responded to a doggy day care fire. His puppy was inside
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top