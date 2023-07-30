Man electrocuted after jumping into Lake Lanier in Forsyth County

A 24-year-old man is dead after being electrocuted in the waters of Lake Lanier on Thursday.

The man jumped into the water from a dock near Lanier Beach South Road in Forsyth County and was shocked by electricity in the water, according to Mark McKinnon, a spokesperson with the Georgia Department of Natural Resources.

A neighbor shut off the power and pulled the man from the water, McKinnon said. He was taken to Northside Forsyth Hospital, where he later died. His name was not released.

It’s not clear how the water became electrified. An electrical current can be leaked into the water from any fixture requiring electricity, whether it’s a light on a dock or an electric boat ramp. Officials have not provided additional details.

