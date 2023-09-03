Man drowns in Lake Lanier after slipping on dock, officials say

Crime & Public Safety
By
9 minutes ago
X

A 23-year-old man drowned Saturday near the oldest marina on Lake Lanier, officials said.

It was the third death reported at the lake within the last two weeks and a tragic start to the Labor Day weekend.

Game wardens responded around 10 p.m. to a drowning call at Holiday Marina, Mark McKinnon, spokesman with the Georgia Department of Natural Resources confirmed Sunday. The large floating marina is located on the south end of the lake near the Lake Lanier Islands.

According to officials, the man was running down a dock when he slipped and fell in the water. “(He) did not resurface,” McKinnon said.

Hall County Fire Rescue later found the victim in 17 feet of water. He was identified as Gavrie Alexander Whitlock, of Snellville, by officials.

Last Saturday, Gwinnett County firefighters and the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office were called to Lanier Park, near the Buford Dam for a drowning and found the body of 23-year-old Edgar Steven Cruz in approximately 10 feet of water. He had been swimming when he went under the water and did not resurface, according to witnesses.

On Aug. 21, Brayan Tarasona, 22, went to Van Pugh Park on Gaines Ferry Road to swim, the Hall County Sheriff’s Office said. Witnesses said Tarasona swam into deep water and was attempting to get back to the shore when he went under.

Tarasona was removed from the water that evening with a remote vehicle and taken to the hospital in critical condition. He died about two hours later.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

David Aaro is an Atlanta Now reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Editors' Picks

Credit: Doug Turnbull, WSB Traffic

Gridlock Guy: Traffic lessons learned from a German hill climb race3h ago

Credit: AP

Orlando Arcia launches go-ahead home run in 10th as Braves stun Dodgers again
9h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Cops: Teenage suspect who shot K-9 killed by officers in Clayton County
50m ago

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Crane truck caused Publix parking deck in Atlanta to collapse
20h ago

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Crane truck caused Publix parking deck in Atlanta to collapse
20h ago

Credit: AP

Atlanta Parrotheads mourn the death of Jimmy Buffett
16h ago
The Latest

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Cops: Teenage suspect who shot K-9 killed by officers in Clayton County
50m ago
2 killed in separate shootings miles apart in NW Atlanta
16h ago
2 killed, 2 injured in overnight shootings in Atlanta
18h ago
Featured

Credit: Hyosub Shin

Power and representation at stake in Georgia redistricting trial
Scenes from Jimmy Buffett’s 2009 Atlanta concert at Lakewood
15 things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta: Dragon Con, Labor Day ‘Pig Out’ and more
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top