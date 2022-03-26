Man dies in Gwinnett house fire Friday night

The blaze ravaged a residence in the 600 block of Hayes Road just after 11 p.m. Firefighter went to the home after someone reported a burn violation there. Heavy smoke was billowing from the structure when crews arrived, according to a news release from Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services.

The fire crews entered through the garage and found the victim on the floor. Firefighters quickly pulled the man out to the driveway, where they pronounced him dead, fire officials said.