Man dies in Gwinnett house fire Friday night

A man died when a fire broke out at a home in Auburn late Friday night, according to Gwinnett County fire officials.
The blaze ravaged a residence in the 600 block of Hayes Road just after 11 p.m. Firefighter went to the home after someone reported a burn violation there. Heavy smoke was billowing from the structure when crews arrived, according to a news release from Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services.
The fire crews entered through the garage and found the victim on the floor. Firefighters quickly pulled the man out to the driveway, where they pronounced him dead, fire officials said.
Firefighters extinguished the blaze, but not before it caused heavy damage throughout the house and a large portion of the second floor collapsed.
Credit: Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services
Credit: Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services
Investigators say the fire appears to be accidental. The blaze ignited in a downstairs bedroom and spread throughout the rest of the home, the release said. The cause of the fire was still unknown.
Officials did not identify the deceased man, whose body was turned over to the Gwinnett County Medical Examiner’s Office.
About the Author