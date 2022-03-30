Man dies in Gainesville house fire, investigators searching for answers

Hall County investigators are trying to determine what started a deadly fire that burned down a house in Gainesville on Wednesday morning.
Crews from Hall County Fire Rescue responded to the blaze on Odell Street just off Jesse Jewell Parkway around 7:30 a.m. The house was fully engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived, according to a statement from the Hall County Sheriff’s Office.
Once they were able to subdue the flames enough to enter the house, they found a man’s body inside. The victim’s name was not released.
Authorities are trying to find out where and how the fire began.
