Man dies in Gainesville house fire, investigators searching for answers

The house burned down on Odell Street just off Jesse Jewell Parkway in Gainesville.

Credit: Lt. D. Franklin, Hall County Sheriff's Office

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Hall County investigators are trying to determine what started a deadly fire that burned down a house in Gainesville on Wednesday morning.

Crews from Hall County Fire Rescue responded to the blaze on Odell Street just off Jesse Jewell Parkway around 7:30 a.m. The house was fully engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived, according to a statement from the Hall County Sheriff’s Office.

Once they were able to subdue the flames enough to enter the house, they found a man’s body inside. The victim’s name was not released.

Authorities are trying to find out where and how the fire began.

The home was fully engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived.

About the Author

Matt Bruce is a reporter for the breaking news team. He can be reached via email at Matt.Bruce@ajc.com.

Featured
