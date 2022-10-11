Man dies from injuries after shooting at SW Atlanta laundromat

A man shot at a southwest Atlanta laundromat died from his injuries, police said Tuesday.
Chryghonne Rainey, 22, was critically injured in the Saturday night shooting in Atlanta’s West End neighborhood, according to police. Officers were called around 8:15 p.m. to Huebsch Laundry at 855 Oak Street.
Rainey had been shot and was taken to a hospital, police said. He died from his injuries Monday, according to the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office.
Investigators believe the suspect is a woman who was wearing black pants and a black and red hoodie, but no other details about the suspect or the circumstances of the shooting were released. No arrests have been announced.
Rainey’s death is the 128th homicide investigated by Atlanta police this year, a spokeswoman said Tuesday. On this date last year, Atlanta detectives had investigated 124 homicides in 2021.
About the Author