Man dies from injuries after shooting at SW Atlanta laundromat

Chryghonne Rainey, 22, was critically injured in the Saturday night shooting in Atlanta’s West End neighborhood, according to police. Officers were called around 8:15 p.m. to Huebsch Laundry at 855 Oak Street.

Explore Man critically injured in shooting at SW Atlanta laundromat

Rainey had been shot and was taken to a hospital, police said. He died from his injuries Monday, according to the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office.