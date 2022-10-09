Man critically injured in shooting at SW Atlanta laundromat

A man has been hospitalized after being critically injured in a shooting at a laundromat in southwest Atlanta’s West End neighborhood Saturday night, police said.
Atlanta police got a 911 call around 8:15 p.m. about a person shot at Huebsch Laundry at 855 Oak Street, according to a news release. When officers arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound.
The victim was taken to a hospital in critical condition, police said.
Investigators believe the suspect is a woman who was wearing black pants and a black and red hoodie, but no other details about the suspect or the circumstances of the shooting were released.
