Man critically injured in shooting at SW Atlanta laundromat

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
55 minutes ago

A man has been hospitalized after being critically injured in a shooting at a laundromat in southwest Atlanta’s West End neighborhood Saturday night, police said.

Atlanta police got a 911 call around 8:15 p.m. about a person shot at Huebsch Laundry at 855 Oak Street, according to a news release. When officers arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to a hospital in critical condition, police said.

Investigators believe the suspect is a woman who was wearing black pants and a black and red hoodie, but no other details about the suspect or the circumstances of the shooting were released.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

