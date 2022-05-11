Man dies at hospital after shooting in SW Atlanta

Police are investigating after a man was shot to death Wednesday afternoon in southwest Atlanta.
Officers responded to a shooting call in the 2200 block of Campbellton Road just after 5:30 p.m., police said in a news release. They arrived to find a man with gunshot wound.
He was taken to the hospital, where he died from his injuries, police confirmed. His name was not released.
Detectives are working to gather evidence and determine the circumstances of the shooting. The investigation is ongoing.
