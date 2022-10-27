Exclusive
Ask Mark: Answers about early and absentee voting in Georgia
Man dies after getting stuck between truck, ticket machine in Midtown deck

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

A man attempting to leave a Midtown parking deck was killed early Thursday after being pinned between his truck and the ticket machine, according to Atlanta police.

Officers were called to the parking deck at 1197 Peachtree Street near Colony Square shortly after midnight. They found a man pinned between his vehicle and the ticket machine for the deck, according to police.

The man, whose name was not released pending notification of family members, died at the scene, police said.

“Preliminary investigation indicates the victim had opened his driver’s side door to reach the ticket machine that operates the exit gate of a parking garage,” police said in a news release.

But the man’s truck continued to move forward while he was partially outside, trapping the driver and causing him to be pinned, according to police.

The investigation into the incident continued Thursday afternoon.

Though unusual, it wasn’t the first death reported while a driver was attempting to pay after parking in a deck.

A similar incident happened last year to a woman in Columbus, Ohio, who dropped her credit card while attempting to leave a garage, according to reports. Victoria Strauss, 23, was found by a security guard with her head stuck between her vehicle and the exit toll booth.

About the Author

Follow Alexis Stevens on twitter

Alexis Stevens is a member of the Crime and Public Safety team.

