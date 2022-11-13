Man dies after found shot at Chick-fil-A location

A shooting on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive on Saturday evening has left a person dead, Atlanta police said.
At 7:16 p.m., officers responded to a report of a person shot on the 800 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive NW. The address is a Chick-fil-A location, and the chain’s website lists it as “temporarily closed due to unforeseen issues.”
Upon arrival, officers located a male victim who had sustained a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to the hospital in critical condition, where he died from his wounds, police said in a statement.
Detectives with the Atlanta Police Homicide Unit responded to the scene to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident. The investigation continues.
