Man dies after being found shot in vehicle in SW Atlanta

Atlanta police have opened a homicide investigation after officers were flagged down Sunday afternoon while on a traffic stop in the Ashview Heights neighborhood.
They were approached shortly after 1:30 p.m. on Joseph E. Lowery Boulevard, a few blocks west of the Atlanta University Center, by witnesses who said a man was shot inside a vehicle, according to police. They found the victim, an unnamed 46-year-old, in critical condition.
The man died after being taken to a hospital in an ambulance, a police spokesperson said in a statement. Investigators believe he was shot around the corner from a funeral home near the intersection of Abbott and Parsons streets.
The shooting is being investigated as a homicide, the spokesperson confirmed. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.
Tipsters can remain anonymous, and be eligible for rewards of up to $2,000, by contacting Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477, texting information to 274637 or visiting the Crime Stoppers website.
