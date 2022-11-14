Man dies after being found shot in vehicle in SW Atlanta

They were approached shortly after 1:30 p.m. on Joseph E. Lowery Boulevard, a few blocks west of the Atlanta University Center, by witnesses who said a man was shot inside a vehicle, according to police. They found the victim, an unnamed 46-year-old, in critical condition.

The man died after being taken to a hospital in an ambulance, a police spokesperson said in a statement. Investigators believe he was shot around the corner from a funeral home near the intersection of Abbott and Parsons streets.