Man dead in Gwinnett County apartment complex shooting following argument

A 911 call came in about 6 p.m. reporting that a person had been shot at the Canopy Glen Apartments on Pirkle Road, just south of I-85, police said. When officers arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound. The victim, whose name was not released, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police did not say whether they have a suspect in custody, but they said investigators are speaking with a woman who is “believed to be related to the incident.”