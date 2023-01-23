Man dead in Gwinnett County apartment complex shooting following argument

A domestic dispute led to a deadly shooting at a Gwinnett County apartment complex Sunday evening, according to authorities.
A 911 call came in about 6 p.m. reporting that a person had been shot at the Canopy Glen Apartments on Pirkle Road, just south of I-85, police said. When officers arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound. The victim, whose name was not released, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police did not say whether they have a suspect in custody, but they said investigators are speaking with a woman who is “believed to be related to the incident.”
Investigators are still working to determine a motive, according to the department. But they believe it was related to a domestic argument.
Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters can submit tips to Crime Stoppers at 404-577-(TIPS)8477 or visit the Crime Stoppers website at atlantapolicefoundation.org.
