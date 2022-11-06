ajc logo
Man dead after another argument leads to gunfire, police say

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
27 minutes ago

Another dispute led to deadly gunfire in Atlanta on Friday night, according to police.

Officers were called to the 3500 block of Camp Creek Parkway where they found a man with a single gunshot wound, police said in a statement. The man, who was not identified publicly, was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital, where he died.

Investigators believe the shooting was a result of an ongoing dispute with someone the victim was familiar with, the statement read. No other details were released about the case.

Just last month, then-Interim Atlanta police chief Darin Schierbaum addressed gun violence before a weapon buyback event, warning about when disputes escalate to bullets.

“This department has been fighting successfully over the summer gang and gun and drug violence,” Schierbaum said before addressing the toll of arguments turning violent. “This is (an) area where the police department doesn’t have any control. We cannot be in every home. We cannot be on every playground where disputes may arise.”

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Rosana Hughes is a reporter on the breaking news team.

