Man critically injured in double shooting at NW Atlanta gas station

A man was critically injured in a shooting Monday night at a northwest Atlanta gas station that also injured another man.
Atlanta police were alerted to the shooting shortly after 9 p.m. at the BP station on Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway off I-285. They found one victim with a gunshot wound to the leg, police said in a statement.
Another victim who had been shot in the face had already been taken to a hospital, police said. He was listed in critical condition late Monday night.
The circumstances surrounding the shooting remain under investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to come forward. Tipsters can remain anonymous, and be eligible for rewards of up to $2,000, by contacting Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477, texting information to 274637 or visiting the Crime Stoppers website.
