Man critically injured after being shot while driving near DeKalb apartments

A man crashed his vehicle over a retaining wall after being shot near a DeKalb County apartment complex Wednesday evening, according to police.
Officers were called to the 2300 block of Brandenberry Court just before 7:30 p.m. and found a man stuck in a vehicle that was on its side, police said. The man, who is in his 20s, had a gunshot wound.
Investigators believe the victim was driving when he was shot in an adjoining apartment complex, according to a news release. That caused him to accelerate, driving over a retaining wall before crashing at the Brandenberry location.
He was taken to a hospital in critical condition, police said. No suspect information or details about what may have led up to the shooting were provided.
Several police vehicles and crime scene units were seen in the area of the Swift Creek apartments not far from the crash location, according to footage from Channel 2 Action News.
