Man critically injured after being shot while driving near DeKalb apartments

Officers were called to the 2300 block of Brandenberry Court just before 7:30 p.m. and found a man stuck in a vehicle that was on its side, police said. The man, who is in his 20s, had a gunshot wound.

Investigators believe the victim was driving when he was shot in an adjoining apartment complex, according to a news release. That caused him to accelerate, driving over a retaining wall before crashing at the Brandenberry location.