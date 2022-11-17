Man critical due to smoke inhalation after fire at SW Atlanta home

Firefighters were called to a home on Barfield Avenue after getting reports of a fire with entrapment, Atlanta Fire Rescue said in a news release. They encountered heavy fire at the single-story home, which is located off Martin Luther King Jr. Drive just west of Westview Cemetery.

During their initial search, firefighters found a man unconscious in the kitchen suffering from smoke inhalation, officials said. The crew “made an aggressive interior attack” to put out the fire, and the man was given first aid before being rushed to Grady Memorial Hospital in critical condition.