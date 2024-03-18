Man critical after shot near pumps at Chamblee gas station

A suspect was arrested Monday, less than two hours after he allegedly shot a man at a Chamblee gas station, authorities said.
The victim was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital in critical condition after being struck in the torso around 12:35 p.m. at a QuikTrip on Chamblee Tucker Road, according to Chamblee police.
“Witnesses say the victim was asking different people for money at the pumps when he walked up to the suspect’s vehicle (and) was shot,” police said.
After the shooting, officers tracked the vehicle to East Point, where it was found about an hour and a half later. The suspect was then taken into custody.
Police said they aren’t releasing the names of the victim and suspected shooter at this time, and it is unclear what charges he is facing.
The incident remains under investigation.
— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.
About the Author