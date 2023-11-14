Man convicted of murdering DeKalb bishop’s son, sentenced to life in prison

Seeley was arrested alongside a second suspect, Melissa Ann Washington, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution previously reported. According to court records, the case against Washington was not presented to a grand jury for indictment and she was released from the DeKalb jail in December 2021. She served as a witness at Seeley’s trial, court records show.

“There is nothing like losing a child. Nothing. Nothing compares to it,” James Morton Sr., the bishop at New Beginning Full Gospel Baptist Church, told Channel 2 Action News soon after his son’s death. He died in February at age 76.

According to Boston, DeKalb police were called to the Budgetel Inn & Suites on Memorial Drive around 10 p.m. after getting reports of a person shot. They found the victim in a hallway, dead from multiple gunshot wounds.

Employees at the hotel showed police surveillance video of Morton Jr. walking down a hallway to Seeley’s room, going inside and shaking hands with someone, Boston said. Morton then began to leave the room, but Seeley came outside and stopped him.

Credit: DeKalb County Sheriff's Office Credit: DeKalb County Sheriff's Office

The footage showed the men begin to argue, leading Seeley to pull out a gun, Boston said. Morton tried to back away, but moments later Seeley began shooting at him. Morton ran down the hall and around a corner toward the elevator, but Seeley followed and fired multiple shots into Morton’s back.

After the shooting, Seeley returned to his room and then left in a gold Acura. He was arrested in Chamblee the next day driving the same car and wearing the same clothing that could be seen in the surveillance footage. Investigators also found a rental agreement for the Budgetel room in his car, as well as several plastic bags of drugs.