Man convicted of killing high school acquaintance at Clayton County apartments

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
33 minutes ago

One of the last words a man uttered to authorities in 2021 was the name of his killer.

Nearly two years later, a Clayton County jury found that shooter guilty of murder after a three-day trial.

In addition to being convicted on two counts of murder Friday, Earl Dennard Jr. was found guilty of aggravated assault in the death of Davieon Norfus, the Clayton district attorney’s office announced. Sentencing is scheduled for a later date.

“Once again, justice has been served and another violent offender is off our streets! We hope this conviction brings some peace to the family of Mr. Norfus,” District Attorney Tasha Mosley said in a statement.

Norfus and Dennard, who knew each other from high school, arranged to meet Aug. 28, 2021, at the Anthos at Chase Ridge apartments along Chase Ridge Drive near Riverdale, officials said. Norfus drove to the complex shortly before 1 p.m. and was sitting in his car when Dennard “snuck up” on him and shot him in the head through a closed window, authorities said.

Dennard then dug through the victim’s car, taking several items before fleeing the scene.

“Prior to succumbing to his injuries, the victim was able to advise first responders ‘Earl’ shot him,” the district attorney’s office said.

ExploreSuspect arrested after man found shot in head inside car in Clayton County

Cellphone records revealed to investigators that Dennard was the last person to speak to Norfus, and social media records showed that the two communicated a day before the shooting. Two witnesses were also able to identify Dennard as the shooter.

At some point during the investigation, officials said police located Dennard’s father’s handgun, which matched the weapon used in the homicide.

Dennard claimed in court that he shot the victim in self-defense, but the district attorney’s office said his testimony was proven to be untruthful and there was no evidence to support the claim.

About the Author

Caroline Silva is a Breaking News reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

