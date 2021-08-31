Suspect arrested after man found shot in head inside car in Clayton County

Earl Douglas Dennard Jr., who lives in Jonesboro, was charged with aggravated assault, aggravated battery, armed robbery and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, Clayton police Officer Jordan Parrish said. Dennard was arrested late Monday with assistance from sheriff’s deputies, according to police.

Explore Man inside car shot in head in Clayton County

Jail records show Dennard was also charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He was being held without bond early Tuesday afternoon at the Clayton jail.