Suspect arrested after man found shot in head inside car in Clayton County

A 21-year-old suspect accused of shooting a man inside a vehicle was in custody Tuesday, three days after the Clayton County incident, police said.
Earl Douglas Dennard Jr., who lives in Jonesboro, was charged with aggravated assault, aggravated battery, armed robbery and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, Clayton police Officer Jordan Parrish said. Dennard was arrested late Monday with assistance from sheriff’s deputies, according to police.
Jail records show Dennard was also charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He was being held without bond early Tuesday afternoon at the Clayton jail.
On Saturday shortly before 1 p.m., investigators were called to the 1300 block of Chase Ridge Drive near Riverdale, police previously said. There, officers found a man behind the steering wheel of a vehicle who had been shot in the head.
The man, whose name was not released, was alert while being taken to a hospital, according to police. No details were available about his condition Tuesday.
It’s the latest in a string of metro Atlanta area shootings involving drivers being struck while in their vehicles. At least 15 people have been killed in roadway shootings this year, according to police.