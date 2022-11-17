Man convicted of 2019 fatal robbery in DeKalb receives 3 life sentences

A man convicted of a 2019 robbery and shootout that killed three people in DeKalb County received three life sentences Tuesday, according to the district attorney’s office.
A jury last month found Angelo Lenon, 25, guilty of fatally shooting 23-year-old Daishone Flagg and 26-year-old Jeremie Tyson. Lenon’s alleged co-conspirator, 23-year-old Andrew Barkley, also was killed that day in March 2019.
Prosecutors argued Lenon and Barkley had conspired to rob the victims after a photo of drugs was posted to social media. The two went to the Vineyard Walk Apartments complex along Flat Shoals Parkway, where the victims had been staying. They made sure no one else was home before shooting Flagg in the forehead as he slept on a couch and then shooting Tyson in the back, according to prosecutors.
Tyson also had a gun, however, and was able to fire back in self-defense as Barkley tried to grab it from him, prosecutors said. Barkley was struck as he and Lenon ran out the front door.
Tyson and Barkley were found unresponsive outside the home. All three victims later died at a hospital.
Lenon was convicted Oct. 28 of two counts of malice murder, three counts of felony murder, conspiracy to commit a felony, two counts of aggravated assault, possession of a firearm by a first-offender probationer, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.
On Tuesday, Senior Judge Daniel Coursey sentenced Lenon to two consecutive terms of life in prison without parole, plus five years on a related firearms charge, the DA’s office said. A third life sentence also was imposed and set to run concurrently to the other sentences.
