ajc logo
X

Man convicted of 2019 fatal robbery in DeKalb receives 3 life sentences

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
23 minutes ago

A man convicted of a 2019 robbery and shootout that killed three people in DeKalb County received three life sentences Tuesday, according to the district attorney’s office.

A jury last month found Angelo Lenon, 25, guilty of fatally shooting 23-year-old Daishone Flagg and 26-year-old Jeremie Tyson. Lenon’s alleged co-conspirator, 23-year-old Andrew Barkley, also was killed that day in March 2019.

Prosecutors argued Lenon and Barkley had conspired to rob the victims after a photo of drugs was posted to social media. The two went to the Vineyard Walk Apartments complex along Flat Shoals Parkway, where the victims had been staying. They made sure no one else was home before shooting Flagg in the forehead as he slept on a couch and then shooting Tyson in the back, according to prosecutors.

ExploreMan convicted in 2019 DeKalb robbery that left 3 dead

Tyson also had a gun, however, and was able to fire back in self-defense as Barkley tried to grab it from him, prosecutors said. Barkley was struck as he and Lenon ran out the front door.

Tyson and Barkley were found unresponsive outside the home. All three victims later died at a hospital.

Lenon was convicted Oct. 28 of two counts of malice murder, three counts of felony murder, conspiracy to commit a felony, two counts of aggravated assault, possession of a firearm by a first-offender probationer, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

On Tuesday, Senior Judge Daniel Coursey sentenced Lenon to two consecutive terms of life in prison without parole, plus five years on a related firearms charge, the DA’s office said. A third life sentence also was imposed and set to run concurrently to the other sentences.

About the Author

Follow Rosana Hughes on twitter

Rosana Hughes is a reporter on the breaking news team.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

Liberty Media to split off Braves, create new stock7h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

New Warnock ad showcases his split-ticket voter runoff strategy
10h ago

Credit: Bob Andres/AJC via AP

The Jolt: Tributes pour in for late House Speaker David Ralston
9h ago

Credit: Matt Hamilton

Opinion: Greene tries to shift from bomb thrower to insider
8h ago

Credit: Matt Hamilton

Opinion: Greene tries to shift from bomb thrower to insider
8h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

New report on school performance in Georgia released
9h ago
The Latest

Sinkhole partially swallows utility truck near South Fulton
4m ago
Trial of Young Thug, Gunna and 26 other defendants set to begin in January
59m ago
Paramedic driving ambulance killed in head-on crash in Forsyth County
1h ago
Featured

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

Liberty Media to split off Atlanta Braves into separate publicly traded company
7h ago
OPINION: One last win for House Speaker David Ralston
Atlanta holiday tree lightings 2022: Dates and times, where to see them
3h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top