Man convicted of 2019 fatal robbery in DeKalb receives 3 life sentences

A jury last month found Angelo Lenon, 25, guilty of fatally shooting 23-year-old Daishone Flagg and 26-year-old Jeremie Tyson. Lenon’s alleged co-conspirator, 23-year-old Andrew Barkley, also was killed that day in March 2019.

Prosecutors argued Lenon and Barkley had conspired to rob the victims after a photo of drugs was posted to social media. The two went to the Vineyard Walk Apartments complex along Flat Shoals Parkway, where the victims had been staying. They made sure no one else was home before shooting Flagg in the forehead as he slept on a couch and then shooting Tyson in the back, according to prosecutors.