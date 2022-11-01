ajc logo
Man convicted in 2019 DeKalb robbery that left 3 dead

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
52 minutes ago

A man accused in a 2019 deadly robbery and shootout in DeKalb County has been convicted, the district attorney’s office announced Tuesday.

Angelo Lenon, 25, was arrested in March of that year after police said he was responsible for the shooting that left 23-year-old Daishone Flagg and 26-year-old Jeremie Tyson dead. Lenon’s alleged co-conspirator, 23-year-old Andrew Barkley, also was killed.

Lenon was convicted Friday on two counts of malice murder, three counts of felony murder, conspiracy to commit a felony, two counts of aggravated assault, possession of a firearm by a first offender probationer, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

He and Barkley texted about robbing an apartment where Flagg and Tyson had been visiting after a photo of drugs was posted to social media, prosecutors said. On March 14, the two made their way to the home in the Vineyard Walk Apartments complex along Flat Shoals Parkway.

At around 1:30 a.m. that day, the two entered the apartment where they “quickly made sure it was clear before shooting Tyson and Flagg,” the district attorney’s office said in a statement. Flagg was shot in the forehead while asleep on a couch and Tyson was struck in the back. Lenon then ordered Barkley to grab Tyson’s gun, but Tyson was able to fire back in self-defense, striking Barkley as he and Lenon ran out the front door.

ExploreMan to face more charges after third victim dies in DeKalb triple shooting

Tyson ran in the opposite direction out the back door and collapsed in the grass, where he called 911, prosecutors said. Barkley collapsed in the main road of the apartment complex, where he was found unresponsive.

All three men were taken to Grady Memorial Hospital, where they died.

Later that same morning, Lenon contacted Barkley’s girlfriend to ask if she’d heard from him, according to prosecutors. That’s when she confronted him, saying she’d seen the text messages and knew about their plans for the robbery. Lenon confessed that the plan “went left,” prosecutors said, and led to Barkley being shot and killed.

The girlfriend then shared information with Barkley’s family, who contacted police, according to the statement. Lenon was arrested in Newnan four days after the killings.

He will be sentenced at a later date.

