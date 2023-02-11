Man convicted for second time in 2015 fatal stabbing of stepson in Cobb

After police arrived and spoke to witnesses, Strong was arrested.

In 2017, Strong was convicted in the killing and sentenced to life in prison. However, he filed an appeal and was granted a new trial on June 29, 2020, which led to the reversal of his previous conviction

According to documents from the Supreme Court of Georgia regarding the original trial, the state presented nine other “violent acts allegedly committed” by Strong, six of which the state did not present evidence that Strong had been charged with or convicted of such incidents.

The state high court concluded that “the trial court abused its discretion by admitting evidence of these other violent acts.”

During his second trial which began Monday, Arnold’s mother testified about her relationship with Strong and her family members. The grandson also testified about his injuries and the circumstances that led up to the killing.

As of Friday, Strong has been in the Cobb County Jail for 904 days. He was never transferred to prison after his 2017 sentencing.

Strong previously served prison time in Florida. He served two terms, including one from February 1974 to July 1983 on a second-degree murder charge in Miami-Dade County, Florida Department of Corrections records show.