Man chased, shot after repossessing car in SW Atlanta, police say

Crime & Public Safety
By
31 minutes ago
A man who was driving a car he had just repossessed in southwest Atlanta crashed early Thursday morning after he was confronted and shot by someone in another car, authorities said.

The victim, who was not publicly identified, was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Atlanta police said. The suspect had left the scene by the time police arrived.

The incident took place before 1:15 a.m. on Perkerson Drive in a residential part of Atlanta’s Sylvan Hills neighborhood just off Langford Parkway, police said. Officers were called to the area after getting reports of a person shot, but at the scene they also found the victim’s car overturned.

The man was conscious when officers arrived and told them he had been in the process of repossessing the car when he was confronted by a suspect in a white sedan, police said. The victim tried to drive away but was shot in the process.

No further information has been released and the investigation remains active, police said.

About the Author

Henri Hollis is a reporter for the breaking news team. Formerly a freelance writer and photographer working with the food and dining section, he began covering breaking news full-time in January 2021. He is a lifelong Atlantan and a graduate of Georgia Tech.

