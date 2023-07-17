Man charged with arson 6 months after South Fulton apartment fire

A man has been charged with arson after he was accused of starting a fire at a South Fulton apartment complex that displaced several residents nearly six months ago, authorities said.

The suspect, who has not been publicly identified because the investigation remains open, was already in police custody when investigators got a tip linking him to the January fire at the Beacon Ridge apartments, South Fulton fire spokesman Lt. Eric Jackson said.

The tip, which came through the Georgia Arson Control Hotline, helped fire investigators identify the suspect after they said they connected him to evidence collected at the apartment building.

No one was injured in the blaze at the complex on Old National Highway, but the flames were intense enough that the initial crew required backup to get the fire under control. Firefighters from College Park and Union City helped extinguish the blaze, but four apartment units were destroyed. At the scene, Jackson credited the apartment complex’s firewalls for keeping the flames from spreading to additional units.

According to Jackson, this is the ninth suspect arrested on arson charges by South Fulton’s fire investigation division so far this year.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.