Man charged in triple shooting, home invasion in Gwinnett

A Stone Mountain man was charged in connection with a Gwinnett County triple shooting Sunday afternoon, police said.
Victor Bentz Sydney Saint-Victor was arrested not long after the incident when he was spotted by officers running along a road in the area, Gwinnett police spokeswoman Hideshi Valle said. The 20-year-old is charged with one count of home invasion, four counts of aggravated assault and one count of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.
At about 3:50 p.m., officers responded to an active threat call and found a 24-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the shoulder and leg, Valle said. The man was shot while driving around the Canopy Glen Apartments in the 1600 block of Pirkle Road in Norcross, she added. The victim was treated and released at the scene.
Moments later, a 22-year-old woman was found with a gunshot wound to the shoulder and her boyfriend was grazed by a bullet at a duplex home in the 1500 block of Pirkle Road, Valle said. They told officers they heard someone kick their bedroom door twice and then shoot into the room with them inside.
The couple’s 1-year-old son was inside the home during the shooting but was not injured. The couple were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Additional officers responded to the scene and began their search for Saint-Victor. When a Gwinnett K-9 unit observed a man matching Saint-Victor’s description running on Pirkle Road, Valle said a dog led his handler to Saint-Victor’s hiding spot.
He was found inside a storage box in a backyard in Stonewood Court, less than a mile from the shooting location, and arrested. At the time of his arrest, he did not have any weapons on him, but Valle said the rifle used was located inside a trash can near the incident location.
Authorities said the victims and Saint-Victor did not know each other. Police are working to determine a motive.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Gwinnett County police at 770-513-5300. Tipsters can remain anonymous, and be eligible for rewards of up to $2,000, by contacting Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477, texting information to 274637 or visiting the Crime Stoppers website.
