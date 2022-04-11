Man charged in triple shooting, home invasion in Gwinnett

Additional officers responded to the scene and began their search for Saint-Victor. When a Gwinnett K-9 unit observed a man matching Saint-Victor’s description running on Pirkle Road, Valle said a dog led his handler to Saint-Victor’s hiding spot.

He was found inside a storage box in a backyard in Stonewood Court, less than a mile from the shooting location, and arrested. At the time of his arrest, he did not have any weapons on him, but Valle said the rifle used was located inside a trash can near the incident location.

Authorities said the victims and Saint-Victor did not know each other. Police are working to determine a motive.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gwinnett County police at 770-513-5300. Tipsters can remain anonymous, and be eligible for rewards of up to $2,000, by contacting Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477, texting information to 274637 or visiting the Crime Stoppers website.