Man charged in Johns Creek rape, kidnapping arrested in Paulding

For a week, authorities said they had been searching for Javonte Deon Jarrett, 28, after he ran from an apartment complex in the 300 block of Caswyck Trace when officers arrived around 10 a.m. on May 12. While Jarrett remained at large, he was considered “armed and dangerous.

Johns Creek police and the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team located Jarrett after executing a search warrant at a Paulding home, according to police. He was later taken to the Fulton County Jail.