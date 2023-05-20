X

Man charged in Johns Creek rape, kidnapping arrested in Paulding

Credit: Arek Socha from Pixabay

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
52 minutes ago

A man charged with multiple violent crimes was arrested Friday after fleeing from a domestic incident in Johns Creek, police said.

For a week, authorities said they had been searching for Javonte Deon Jarrett, 28, after he ran from an apartment complex in the 300 block of Caswyck Trace when officers arrived around 10 a.m. on May 12. While Jarrett remained at large, he was considered “armed and dangerous.

Johns Creek police and the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team located Jarrett after executing a search warrant at a Paulding home, according to police. He was later taken to the Fulton County Jail.

According to online records, Jarrett is facing charges of rape, kidnapping, aggravated sodomy, aggravated assault, third-degree cruelty to children, false imprisonment, possession of a weapon during the commission of a crime and hindering persons from making an emergency call.

The domestic incident involved Jarrett, his two children and a woman, police spokeswoman Debra Coble confirmed. The relationship between Jarrett and the woman was not provided.

Coble said the situation that led to Jarrett’s charges began May 11 and continued until officers arrived the following morning.

Caroline Silva is a Breaking News reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

