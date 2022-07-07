Man arrested on rape charge after Chamblee police find missing Florida girl

A 15-year-old girl who was the subject of an Amber Alert in Florida was found safe at an apartment complex in Chamblee on Wednesday, authorities said.
The girl was found with Oliver Ramos, 19, who is accused of transporting her to the metro Atlanta area from Jupiter, Florida, Chamblee police said in a news release. Ramos was arrested without incident on one count each of statutory rape and interference with custody.
The girl and Ramos were located at an apartment complex on Plaster Road thanks to a tip from the FBI’s Atlanta office, according to police. Few details were released about the investigation, but police said the FBI was able to determine the girl’s location thanks to recent communication with her case worker in Florida.
The Amber Alert was issued in Florida on Saturday after the girl left her home with Ramos around noon, according to Jupiter police. The initial alert said Ramos “has a history of verbal abuse” and warned that the girl may have been in danger.
Ramos and the 15-year-old victim were seen leaving her home in a dark minivan with tinted windows, Jupiter police said. Chamblee is about 600 miles from Jupiter, resulting in nearly a nine-hour drive without traffic.
Ramos was booked into the DeKalb County Jail where he remains without bond.
About the Author