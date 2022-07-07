Man arrested on rape charge after Chamblee police find missing Florida girl

The girl was found with Oliver Ramos, 19, who is accused of transporting her to the metro Atlanta area from Jupiter, Florida, Chamblee police said in a news release. Ramos was arrested without incident on one count each of statutory rape and interference with custody.

The girl and Ramos were located at an apartment complex on Plaster Road thanks to a tip from the FBI’s Atlanta office, according to police. Few details were released about the investigation, but police said the FBI was able to determine the girl’s location thanks to recent communication with her case worker in Florida.