Man arrested in fatal shooting at SW Atlanta apartment complex

A man was arrested Wednesday in connection with a fatal shooting at an apartment complex in southwest Atlanta last month, authorities said.
Marquez Williams, 20, is facing a murder charge after police said he shot and killed Tyrone Hardesty at The Peaks at MLK the evening of Dec. 22.
“The evidence suggested that the shooter stood at the end of the third-floor breezeway and sniped Tyrone as he was reaching into his car,” an arrest warrant states.
Atlanta police said officers were called to the complex at 2423 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive just before 9:15 p.m. Hardesty was found with a gunshot wound and pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
Hardesty’s girlfriend, Robyn Cooke, said the couple were at their second-floor apartment at the complex dropping off some items when the victim went to his car to get something, according to the warrant. Soon after, Cooke said she heard several gunshots and someone running through the breezeway on the floor above her. She later heard a gate slam shut leading to the exit on the ground-floor breezeway, the warrant states.
Witnesses reported hearing the shots come from the third floor, and two shell casings were found at the end of the third-floor breezeway, which overlooked Hardesty and his vehicle in the parking lot, the warrant said. Two other casings were found on the ground near Hardesty’s car and body.
After collecting surveillance footage, investigators tracked the alleged shooter to his apartment at 2524 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, according to the warrant. He was alone and armed with a pistol, the warrant states.
Witnesses who interacted with Williams on the night of the shooting said they knew him for several years and could recognize a photo of him, according to the warrant. Investigators then showed a photo of Williams to a witness, who identified him as the person they interacted with on the night of the shooting, the warrant states.
Williams was taken into custody by officers with the Atlanta police fugitive unit. He was booked into the Fulton County jail on charges of murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.
