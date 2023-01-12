Man arrested in fatal shooting at SW Atlanta apartment complex

Witnesses reported hearing the shots come from the third floor, and two shell casings were found at the end of the third-floor breezeway, which overlooked Hardesty and his vehicle in the parking lot, the warrant said. Two other casings were found on the ground near Hardesty’s car and body.

After collecting surveillance footage, investigators tracked the alleged shooter to his apartment at 2524 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, according to the warrant. He was alone and armed with a pistol, the warrant states.

Witnesses who interacted with Williams on the night of the shooting said they knew him for several years and could recognize a photo of him, according to the warrant. Investigators then showed a photo of Williams to a witness, who identified him as the person they interacted with on the night of the shooting, the warrant states.

Williams was taken into custody by officers with the Atlanta police fugitive unit. He was booked into the Fulton County jail on charges of murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.