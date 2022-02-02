Man arrested in fatal shooting at Norcross extended stay hotel

The victim, 35-year-old Darryl Adrian Eanes of Woodbine, was seen arguing with a man on the evening of Jan. 9 at the HomeTowne Studios Atlanta on Jimmy Carter Boulevard, Norcross police previously said. By 10 p.m. that night, police found Eanes dead from a gunshot wound.

Investigators quickly identified a suspect — 30-year-old Brandon Lloyd White — and sought the public’s help in locating him.