Man arrested in fatal shooting at Norcross extended stay hotel

Norcross police and GBI agents investigated the deadly shooting Jan. 9 at the HomeTowne Studios Atlanta on Jimmy Carter Boulevard.

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

A suspect is in custody three weeks after a man was shot and killed at an extended stay hotel in Norcross, police announced Wednesday.

The victim, 35-year-old Darryl Adrian Eanes of Woodbine, was seen arguing with a man on the evening of Jan. 9 at the HomeTowne Studios Atlanta on Jimmy Carter Boulevard, Norcross police previously said. By 10 p.m. that night, police found Eanes dead from a gunshot wound.

Investigators quickly identified a suspect — 30-year-old Brandon Lloyd White — and sought the public’s help in locating him.

ExploreSuspect sought in deadly shooting at Norcross extended stay hotel

White was apprehended Wednesday morning after the Georgia State Patrol executed a search warrant near South Atlanta, according to Norcross police. He was booked into the Gwinnett County jail on Wednesday morning.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Rosana Hughes is a reporter on the breaking news team.

