Man arrested in fatal shooting at gas station near King Center

Anthony Harrison, 39, was charged with murder and two counts of aggravated assault in the death of 24-year-old Khayriyyah Murray on March 15.

Atlanta police said Murray was shot multiple times that night at an Exxon station at 400 Edgewood Avenue, which is near the iconic Martin Luther King Jr. Center for Nonviolent Social Change. He died at Grady Memorial Hospital as a result of his injuries.