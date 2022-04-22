ajc logo
Man arrested in fatal shooting at gas station near King Center

Crime & Public Safety
By Liset Cruz
1 hour ago

A suspect in a fatal shooting last month at a gas station in the Sweet Auburn neighborhood was arrested Wednesday, officials said.

Anthony Harrison, 39, was charged with murder and two counts of aggravated assault in the death of 24-year-old Khayriyyah Murray on March 15.

Atlanta police said Murray was shot multiple times that night at an Exxon station at 400 Edgewood Avenue, which is near the iconic Martin Luther King Jr. Center for Nonviolent Social Change. He died at Grady Memorial Hospital as a result of his injuries.

The next day, homicide detectives determined that Harrison was a suspect in the shooting and the APD’s fugitive unit began their search for him, according to a news release. He was located in east Atlanta on Wednesday and taken into custody without incident, police said.

Harrison is being held at the Fulton County Jail.

About the Author

Follow Liset Cruz on twitter

Liset Cruz is an intern for Atlanta Now. She is a senior at the University of Georgia majoring in journalism and sociology with minors in Latinx studies and human services. She aspires to become an investigative reporter and cover politics, crime, immigration and civil rights.

