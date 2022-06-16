Man arrested in fatal shooting at Acworth convenience store

Marcus Bass, 59, was charged with murder, armed robbery, aggravated assault, aggravated battery and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony in the death of Abu Mahfuj Ahammed, Acworth police spokesman Cpl. Stanley Almon said.

On Tuesday, witnesses told police they saw Bass enter the Kwik E Mart along Acworth Oaks Drive near Baker Road. He eventually walked back outside, got into a blue Nissan sedan and left the area, Almon said.