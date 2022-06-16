BreakingNews
WATCH LIVE: Jan. 6 hearing to focus on Trump's efforts to pressure Pence
Man arrested in fatal shooting at Acworth convenience store

Marcus Bass was charged with murder in the shooting of a man at an Acworth convenience store Tuesday, police said.

Credit: Acworth Police Department

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
41 minutes ago

A man was arrested Thursday, two days after he walked into a Cobb County convenience store wearing a ski mask and fatally shot another man, police said.

Marcus Bass, 59, was charged with murder, armed robbery, aggravated assault, aggravated battery and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony in the death of Abu Mahfuj Ahammed, Acworth police spokesman Cpl. Stanley Almon said.

On Tuesday, witnesses told police they saw Bass enter the Kwik E Mart along Acworth Oaks Drive near Baker Road. He eventually walked back outside, got into a blue Nissan sedan and left the area, Almon said.

When officers arrived at the scene, Almon said they found Ahammed dead from multiple gunshot wounds.

Authorities were quickly able to identify Bass as a suspect through surveillance footage and witness statements, according to Almon. Arrest warrants were secured within 24 hours of the shooting.

The incident remains under investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact Acworth police at 770-974-1232.

