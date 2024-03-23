Man arrested in crash that killed his daughter, 2 others in Gwinnett

A man was arrested Friday and accused of driving over 100 mph before a Gwinnett County crash that killed three people, including his own daughter, officials said.
Aaron Vaughn, 30, of Lawrenceville, is facing several charges including second-degree murder, three counts of first-degree vehicular homicide, two counts of second-degree cruelty to children and speeding. He was booked into the Gwinnett jail Friday afternoon.
On March 10, officers responded to the wreck at the intersection of Peachtree Corners Circle and Elmside Village Lane. Police said Vaughn was driving a yellow Chevrolet Camaro south on Peachtree Corners Circle when the driver of a dark blue BMW attempted to turn left onto Peachtree Corners Circle from Elmside Village. The BMW struck the driver’s-side door of the Camaro, officials confirmed.
The speed limit along Peachtree Corners Circle is 45 mph, but police said Vaughn was driving “in excess of 100 mph just prior to the collision.”
The driver of the BMW, 46-year-old Armas Harding, and the passenger, 46-year-old Laura Rueda, both died at the scene.
In addition to Vaughn, there were three other people inside his Camaro, including his 5- and 6-year-old daughters, who were only restrained using the car’s seatbelt, police said. Georgia law requires all children under 8 years old to be restrained in a child safety seat.
Aura Camarono, 5, was pronounced dead at the hospital. Vaughn’s other daughter was taken to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta at Scottish Rite.
The front passenger, a 28-year-old woman, remained at the hospital as of Friday afternoon.
Vaughn is facing additional charges of serious injury by vehicle, two counts of transporting a child without proper restraint, reckless driving and not wearing a seatbelt.
