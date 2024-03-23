Man arrested in crash that killed his daughter, 2 others in Gwinnett

A man was arrested Friday and accused of driving over 100 mph before a Gwinnett County crash that killed three people, including his own daughter, officials said.

Aaron Vaughn, 30, of Lawrenceville, is facing several charges including second-degree murder, three counts of first-degree vehicular homicide, two counts of second-degree cruelty to children and speeding. He was booked into the Gwinnett jail Friday afternoon.

On March 10, officers responded to the wreck at the intersection of Peachtree Corners Circle and Elmside Village Lane. Police said Vaughn was driving a yellow Chevrolet Camaro south on Peachtree Corners Circle when the driver of a dark blue BMW attempted to turn left onto Peachtree Corners Circle from Elmside Village. The BMW struck the driver’s-side door of the Camaro, officials confirmed.