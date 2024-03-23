Crime & Public Safety

Man arrested in crash that killed his daughter, 2 others in Gwinnett

Aaron Vaughn was arrested Friday after three people were killed in a crash in Gwinnett County on March 10, police said.

Credit: Gwinnett County Police Department

Credit: Gwinnett County Police Department

Aaron Vaughn was arrested Friday after three people were killed in a crash in Gwinnett County on March 10, police said.
By
31 minutes ago

A man was arrested Friday and accused of driving over 100 mph before a Gwinnett County crash that killed three people, including his own daughter, officials said.

Aaron Vaughn, 30, of Lawrenceville, is facing several charges including second-degree murder, three counts of first-degree vehicular homicide, two counts of second-degree cruelty to children and speeding. He was booked into the Gwinnett jail Friday afternoon.

On March 10, officers responded to the wreck at the intersection of Peachtree Corners Circle and Elmside Village Lane. Police said Vaughn was driving a yellow Chevrolet Camaro south on Peachtree Corners Circle when the driver of a dark blue BMW attempted to turn left onto Peachtree Corners Circle from Elmside Village. The BMW struck the driver’s-side door of the Camaro, officials confirmed.

The speed limit along Peachtree Corners Circle is 45 mph, but police said Vaughn was driving “in excess of 100 mph just prior to the collision.”

Explore2 children hit, killed minutes apart in separate Gwinnett crashes

The driver of the BMW, 46-year-old Armas Harding, and the passenger, 46-year-old Laura Rueda, both died at the scene.

In addition to Vaughn, there were three other people inside his Camaro, including his 5- and 6-year-old daughters, who were only restrained using the car’s seatbelt, police said. Georgia law requires all children under 8 years old to be restrained in a child safety seat.

Aura Camarono, 5, was pronounced dead at the hospital. Vaughn’s other daughter was taken to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta at Scottish Rite.

The front passenger, a 28-year-old woman, remained at the hospital as of Friday afternoon.

Vaughn is facing additional charges of serious injury by vehicle, two counts of transporting a child without proper restraint, reckless driving and not wearing a seatbelt.

About the Author

Caroline Silva is a Breaking News reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Joe Kovac Jr.

They tried to give cops the slip and instead drove straight to them

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Mining fight on the Okefenokee Swamp’s edge may have only just begun

Cobb bomb squad holds a ‘Beeping Egg Hunt’ today
2h ago

Credit: AP

Putin says gunmen who raided Moscow concert hall tried to escape to Ukraine. Kyiv denies...
3m ago

Credit: AP

Putin says gunmen who raided Moscow concert hall tried to escape to Ukraine. Kyiv denies...
3m ago

Credit: Raymond Hagans/Special

Jermaine Dupri’s father bites back at Bow Wow over copyright infringement
The Latest

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Man fatally shot during traffic stop in Snellville, police say
1h ago
Cobb bomb squad holds a ‘Beeping Egg Hunt’ today
2h ago
Armed ‘unruly patron’ shot by officer at Roswell bar, police say
2h ago
Featured

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Macon’s bodacious bet on itself: An amphitheater on a fading side of town
Musician creates GoFundMe page for ‘Banjo Boy’ from ‘Deliverance’ movie
Get hopping to enjoy this basketful of Easter events around metro Atlanta