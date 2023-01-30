Man arrested in alleged sexual attack of 12-year-old girl at Cobb park

The alleged attack took place on the evening of Jan. 21, the girl told Cobb police investigators during a forensic interview. She had been walking in the woods when the suspect, later identified as Douglas Darch, approached her and offered a bottle of water, according to an arrest warrant obtained by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. The bottle appeared to be sealed, so the girl took it and drank from it and then began to feel a dizzying and tingling sensation, she said.

The suspect then took out a knife and threatened her with “great bodily harm” if she didn’t do what she was told, according to his warrant. He forced her to perform sexual acts on him before demanding she take off her clothes and fondled her, the warrant states.