Man arrested, charged with murder in alleged drug-related shooting in DeKalb

A Stone Mountain man was arrested Friday in connection with a deadly shooting in DeKalb County last month, authorities said.
On March 18, DeKalb police got a call around 6:30 p.m. about a person shot in the 4300 block of Glenwood Road near Decatur. When they arrived, they found a man, identified as Joshua Walker, in a silver van with several gunshot wounds, according to authorities.
He died at the scene, the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office said. Authorities said they believe he was shot during a drug deal.
Investigators eventually identified the suspect as 20 year-old Charlie B. Buckholts. He was located at a home on Indian Forest Trail and taken into custody without incident.
The suspect and victim allegedly knew each other through previous drug deals, the sheriff’s office said.
Buckholts was booked into the DeKalb jail on a charge of malice murder, according to online records. He is being held without bond.
A fundraiser, which was posted last month to cover Walker’s funeral expenses, had raised more than $6,000 as of Friday afternoon.
About the Author
Credit: Georgia Department of Corrections