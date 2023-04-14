Man arrested, charged with murder in alleged drug-related shooting in DeKalb

On March 18, DeKalb police got a call around 6:30 p.m. about a person shot in the 4300 block of Glenwood Road near Decatur. When they arrived, they found a man, identified as Joshua Walker, in a silver van with several gunshot wounds, according to authorities.

He died at the scene, the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office said. Authorities said they believe he was shot during a drug deal.