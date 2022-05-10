Man arrested at home across street from Coweta shooting scene

A man charged in a Coweta County shooting was arrested Monday at a home across the street from where the victim lay injured, police said.
Deputies were called to an area along Poythress Road, where they found the victim and began rendering aid, Coweta Sheriff’s Office spokesman Toby Nix said. The victim’s condition was not released.
Hezekiah Hodo, 36, was quickly identified as a suspect using information from the victim and a witness, according to Nix. Hodo was found at a home across the street and taken into custody without incident.
Hodo was charged with aggravated assault with intent to murder, aggravated battery, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, six counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and other drug-related offenses. Additional charges are pending, Nix said.
Authorities did not say if Hodo lived in the home where he was found or if he knew the victim. A motive was not released.
