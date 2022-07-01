Man arrested, another seriously injured in Cherokee road rage shooting

A man was arrested after he shot another man Thursday evening along a highway in Cherokee County, officials said.
Wade McEwan, 61, of Acworth, is charged with aggravated assault, reckless conduct and reckless driving in the shooting that seriously injured a 25-year-old man on Ga. 92, sheriff’s office spokeswoman Patty Pan said.
While driving west on the highway, the victim attempted to pass McEwan but was blocked, according to Pan. The two drivers continued onward, with the victim trying to pass McEwan several times.
When both drivers stopped at a traffic light at the intersection of Ga. 92 and Woodstock Road, Pan said McEwan began shooting at the victim.
The victim turned around and began fleeing eastbound on the highway while McEwan continued firing at the vehicle, Pan said. The man drove about a mile before stopping near a local business.
According to authorities, McEwan fired approximately 14 rounds at the victim’s vehicle. At least two bullets struck the man, Pan said. He was taken to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital.
McEwan remains at the Cherokee Adult Detention Center without bond.
