Man arrested, another seriously injured in Cherokee road rage shooting

Wade McEwan, 61, of Acworth, is charged with aggravated assault, reckless conduct and reckless driving in the shooting that seriously injured a 25-year-old man on Ga. 92, sheriff’s office spokeswoman Patty Pan said.

While driving west on the highway, the victim attempted to pass McEwan but was blocked, according to Pan. The two drivers continued onward, with the victim trying to pass McEwan several times.