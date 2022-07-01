ajc logo
X

Man arrested, another seriously injured in Cherokee road rage shooting

Wade McEwan is charged with aggravated assault in a road rage shooting Thursday in Cherokee County, authorities said.

Credit: Henri Hollis

Combined ShapeCaption
Wade McEwan is charged with aggravated assault in a road rage shooting Thursday in Cherokee County, authorities said.

Credit: Henri Hollis

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
20 minutes ago

A man was arrested after he shot another man Thursday evening along a highway in Cherokee County, officials said.

Wade McEwan, 61, of Acworth, is charged with aggravated assault, reckless conduct and reckless driving in the shooting that seriously injured a 25-year-old man on Ga. 92, sheriff’s office spokeswoman Patty Pan said.

While driving west on the highway, the victim attempted to pass McEwan but was blocked, according to Pan. The two drivers continued onward, with the victim trying to pass McEwan several times.

When both drivers stopped at a traffic light at the intersection of Ga. 92 and Woodstock Road, Pan said McEwan began shooting at the victim.

ExploreRoad shootings still a deadly, dangerous trend in 2022

The victim turned around and began fleeing eastbound on the highway while McEwan continued firing at the vehicle, Pan said. The man drove about a mile before stopping near a local business.

According to authorities, McEwan fired approximately 14 rounds at the victim’s vehicle. At least two bullets struck the man, Pan said. He was taken to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital.

McEwan remains at the Cherokee Adult Detention Center without bond.

About the Author

Follow Caroline Silva on twitter

Caroline Silva is a Breaking News reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Editors' Picks
State still falls short when caring for people with disabilities6h ago
Gwinnett to focus on classroom behavior to start the school year
Atlanta developer eyes beloved gritty stretch of Ponce
5h ago
Crowds fill Hartsfield-Jackson terminal ahead of Fourth of July
3h ago
Crowds fill Hartsfield-Jackson terminal ahead of Fourth of July
3h ago
Flip Burger leaving West Midtown after 14 years, with plans to relocate
2h ago
The Latest
Road shootings still a deadly, dangerous trend in 2022
29m ago
Cops: 80-year-old Villa Rica man fatally shoots wife of 55 years
52m ago
TRAFFIC UPDATE: Delays remain after truck fire on I-285 in DeKalb
5h ago
Featured
Paige Forrester, 18, of Columbia, Alabama is seen before prom at Shepherd Center in Atlanta on Friday, April 22, 2022. Forrester was admitted on Jan. 13 after a car accident caused a spinal cord injury. (Arvin Temkar / arvin.temkar@ajc.com)

Credit: Arvin Temkar

PHOTOS: Shepherd Center creates enchanted garden prom for its teen clients
‘Breakdown’ Season 2, Ep. 18: ‘Death in a Hot Car; Mistake or Murder?’
Atlanta to start city ambulance service after frustrations mount with Grady EMS
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top