Man arrested after woman’s body found at Acworth construction site

While executing a search warrant at an extended stay hotel where Schell had been staying, investigators found evidence of him selling drugs, including marijuana and methamphetamine, court documents state. They also found eight financial cards belonging to Sharpe and at least three other cards belonging to three others.

Schell faces charges of concealing the death of another, tampering with evidence, four counts of financial transaction card theft and multiple drug offenses.

Sharpe’s cause and manner of death are still pending a Cobb County Medical Examiner’s Office investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Kennesaw detectives at 770-429-4533.