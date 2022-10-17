Man arrested after woman’s body found at Acworth construction site

A man has been arrested in connection with a body found at a construction site in north Cobb County last week, according to authorities.
Acworth officers responded to the Ajax Construction area at 4920 Ivey Road on Friday and found the woman, who was identified by police as 40-year-old Amanda Sharpe. It was discovered she died at the Green Roof Inn & Suites on Cobb Parkway in Kennesaw and was later moved to the Ivey Road site, Kennesaw police said in a news release.
Kennesaw investigators arrested 27-year-old Jake Stephen Schell on Saturday, police spokesperson Officer David Buchanan said.
According to an arrest warrant, Schell said he found the victim dead Wednesday morning. But instead of calling authorities, he allegedly wrapped her body in hotel bedding and took her about four miles away to the construction site, where she wasn’t discovered until two days later, the warrant states.
Schell is also accused of purposely hiding Sharpe’s belongings in the attic section of the hotel room in order to conceal that she’d been there recently, according to the warrant.
While executing a search warrant at an extended stay hotel where Schell had been staying, investigators found evidence of him selling drugs, including marijuana and methamphetamine, court documents state. They also found eight financial cards belonging to Sharpe and at least three other cards belonging to three others.
Schell faces charges of concealing the death of another, tampering with evidence, four counts of financial transaction card theft and multiple drug offenses.
Sharpe’s cause and manner of death are still pending a Cobb County Medical Examiner’s Office investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to call Kennesaw detectives at 770-429-4533.
About the Author