ajc logo
X

BREAKING: Body found at Acworth construction site

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Updated 16 minutes ago

A body was found Friday morning at a construction site in north Cobb County, according to police.

At around 10 a.m., Acworth officers were called to 4920 Ivey Road in the Ajax Construction area after someone spotted what appeared to be a body, according to police Cpl. Eric Mistretta. There, detectives confirmed the discovery, Mistretta said.

The identity and cause of death were unknown early Friday afternoon. The body was taken to the Cobb County Medical Examiner’s Office for further investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Acworth Police Department at 770-974-1232.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Follow Alexis Stevens on twitter

Alexis Stevens is a member of the Crime and Public Safety team.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Georgia Tech Institute Communications

Georgia Tech hires J Batt from Alabama as new athletic director4h ago

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

Authorities ID man found dead on Buckhead driveway
23m ago

Credit: IHEART

Atlanta radio executive let go after video surfaces of him appearing to use racist slurs
5h ago

Credit: John Spink

Staff, patients say goodbye to AMC’s emergency room
1h ago

Credit: John Spink

Staff, patients say goodbye to AMC’s emergency room
1h ago

Coaches discuss going from big-city programs to rural ones
The Latest

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

Authorities ID man found dead on Buckhead driveway
23m ago
UPDATE: Woman, child escape Marietta apartment during standoff with barricaded man
1h ago
Off-duty DeKalb police officer directing traffic injured by falling cables
1h ago
Featured

Credit: AJC

The Jolt: What to watch in tonight’s Walker-Warnock debate
6h ago
AJC publishes 2022 voter guide in partnership with Atlanta Civic Circle
Children in Crisis: How Georgia’s mental health system is failing kids
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top