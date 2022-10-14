BREAKING: Body found at Acworth construction site

A body was found Friday morning at a construction site in north Cobb County, according to police.
At around 10 a.m., Acworth officers were called to 4920 Ivey Road in the Ajax Construction area after someone spotted what appeared to be a body, according to police Cpl. Eric Mistretta. There, detectives confirmed the discovery, Mistretta said.
The identity and cause of death were unknown early Friday afternoon. The body was taken to the Cobb County Medical Examiner’s Office for further investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Acworth Police Department at 770-974-1232.
