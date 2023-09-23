Man arrested after woman found dead in Underground Atlanta parking deck

A man was arrested Friday in connection to a woman who was found dead at Underground Atlanta, police said.

Ja’Keivious Arnold, 24, is facing charges of murder, kidnapping and robbery in the Aug. 30 incident that ended in a parking deck located at 75 Martin Luther King Jr Dr. just south of downtown, according to officials. He was apprehended in Chamblee with the assistance of the Chamblee police department.

Officers were called to the area around 7 a.m. on reports of a person down. A woman, who was determined to be dead, was found inside the deck that is near several venues, including The Masquerade and the Atlanta Comedy Theater.

Police did not clarify whether the deadly incident happened inside the parking deck or whether the victim’s body was dumped at the site.

The incident was only classified as a homicide Tuesday. A cause of death was not released, but police previously said that an autopsy would determine it.

The victim’s identity was not provided.