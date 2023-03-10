Man arrested after woman found dead in DeKalb creek

A man was arrested Thursday after the body of a woman was found in a DeKalb County creek, police said.
The woman, who was not publicly identified, was found near the 3200 block of Henderson Mill Road in a creek Friday at about 7:40 a.m., DeKalb police spokesman Lt. Shane Smith said. Investigators were able to determine that the woman had been sexually assaulted and killed by a “known suspect.”
Joaquin Perez was identified as a suspect and is facing charges of aggravated sodomy and murder. Authorities did not say how the victim and Perez knew each other.
A motive and cause of death were not provided.
It’s not the first time a woman has been found dead in a creek in the last few days.
A Henry County bookstore owner was found dead Sunday in Cedar Creek in Putnam County, Locust Grove police Chief Derrick Austin said. Erica Atkins had been reported missing just 10 hours earlier by a family friend.
Atkins’ employee at Birdsong Books and ex-boyfriend, Romero Johnson, was arrested and charged with kidnapping and murder. The victim and Johnson worked together at a pop-up bookshop Saturday and police confirmed they were together that evening.
