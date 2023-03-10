Man arrested after woman found dead in DeKalb creek

The woman, who was not publicly identified, was found near the 3200 block of Henderson Mill Road in a creek Friday at about 7:40 a.m., DeKalb police spokesman Lt. Shane Smith said. Investigators were able to determine that the woman had been sexually assaulted and killed by a “known suspect.”

Joaquin Perez was identified as a suspect and is facing charges of aggravated sodomy and murder. Authorities did not say how the victim and Perez knew each other.