Man arrested after taking child, fatally shooting mother in DeKalb, cops say

Authorities did not say how Nash knew the victim or what motivated the incident.

The shooting comes just a few days after 1-year-old Jaquari Bennett and her mother, 38-year-old Keashawn Washington, were fatally shot by the child’s father, Darian Javaris Bennett, in Newton County, according to the GBI.

Jaquari was reported missing and in “extreme danger” Saturday. Police said Darian Bennett shot and killed Washington before kidnapping Jaquari.

After Darian Bennett called police in Clayton County, 911 dispatchers were able to track the call to the area of Riverdale First United Methodist Church, about 40 miles from where the child was taken, Newton County officials said. Responding officers located Bennett’s vehicle, and as they were checking on it, gunshots were heard coming from behind the building.

Officers found the child shot to death in a secluded wooded area behind the church. Bennett also killed himself, police said.