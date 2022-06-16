BreakingNews
WATCH LIVE: House committee holds Jan. 6 hearings — Day 3
Man arrested after taking child, fatally shooting mother in DeKalb, cops say

Credit: DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office

Taco Nash was charged with murder in the shooting of Mi’Ckeya Montgomery after he tried to take her and her child, DeKalb County police said.

Credit: DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
35 minutes ago

A man was arrested Wednesday after he fatally shot a young mother and tried taking her child in DeKalb County, officials said.

Police responded to the 5300 block of Snapfinger Park Circle, where 22-year-old Taco Nash “forcefully removed” Mi’Ckeya Montgomery, 21, and her child from the location, DeKalb police spokeswoman Officer Elise Wells said. When Montgomery tried to flee, Nash shot and killed her, according to Wells.

Nash eventually surrendered to authorities, police said, and was booked into the DeKalb jail on a malice murder charge a few hours after the incident.

The child was taken to a hospital with minor injuries, Wells said.

Authorities did not say how Nash knew the victim or what motivated the incident.

The shooting comes just a few days after 1-year-old Jaquari Bennett and her mother, 38-year-old Keashawn Washington, were fatally shot by the child’s father, Darian Javaris Bennett, in Newton County, according to the GBI.

Jaquari was reported missing and in “extreme danger” Saturday. Police said Darian Bennett shot and killed Washington before kidnapping Jaquari.

ExplorePolice: Father kills Newton County toddler, himself at end of statewide search

After Darian Bennett called police in Clayton County, 911 dispatchers were able to track the call to the area of Riverdale First United Methodist Church, about 40 miles from where the child was taken, Newton County officials said. Responding officers located Bennett’s vehicle, and as they were checking on it, gunshots were heard coming from behind the building.

Officers found the child shot to death in a secluded wooded area behind the church. Bennett also killed himself, police said.

About the Author

Follow Caroline Silva on twitter

Caroline Silva is a Breaking News reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

