Man arrested after shooting at driver stealing his car in Midtown, police say

Christopher Rice, 28, of Lawrenceville, stepped away from his car but left it running near the intersection of 3rd and Myrtle streets, Atlanta police said. An unknown suspect hopped in and began to drive away. At that point, Rice pulled a gun and fired it at the driver, police said.

When officers arrived, they placed Rice under arrest on a reckless conduct charge. Rice’s car was recovered later Tuesday night, but the suspected thief was not found.