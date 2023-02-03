Man arrested after overnight SWAT standoff in Cobb

One man was arrested after the standoff at a home on Robertswood Drive in Powder Springs ended early Friday morning, Cobb police spokesman Sgt. Wayne Delk said. Police have released few details, but Channel 2 Action News reported that the standoff lasted more than five hours.

The incident began with an aggravated assault call at the Robertswood Drive home, Delk said. He did not share the identity of the suspect or details of the circumstances around the aggravated assault call.