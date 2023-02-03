X
Man arrested after overnight SWAT standoff in Cobb

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
18 minutes ago

A suspected aggravated assault at a Cobb County home Thursday night led to an hours-long SWAT standoff with the suspect but ended with no injuries and the man in custody, officials said.

One man was arrested after the standoff at a home on Robertswood Drive in Powder Springs ended early Friday morning, Cobb police spokesman Sgt. Wayne Delk said. Police have released few details, but Channel 2 Action News reported that the standoff lasted more than five hours.

The incident began with an aggravated assault call at the Robertswood Drive home, Delk said. He did not share the identity of the suspect or details of the circumstances around the aggravated assault call.

At the end of the standoff, the man was taken into custody without further incident, Delk said. No injuries to either civilians or law enforcement officers were reported.

We’re working to learn more.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Follow Henri Hollis on twitter

Henri Hollis is a reporter for the breaking news team. Formerly a freelance writer and photographer working with the food and dining section, he began covering breaking news full-time in January 2021. He is a lifelong Atlantan and a graduate of Georgia Tech.

College Park councilman joins complaints, says harassment, retaliation take place at city
