Man arrested after fight at South Fulton restaurant leads to deadly shooting

A man is in jail after a fight at a South Fulton restaurant led to a deadly shooting, according to officials.
The fight was reported Thursday at the Fried Rice King Chinese restaurant along Old National Highway, South Fulton police said. When officers arrived, they found one man with a gunshot wound. He was rushed to a hospital, where he later died.
He was identified as 40-year-old Syfee Westmorland by the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office.
Investigators believe Westmorland and the suspect, identified by police as Evanson Morin, were in a fight when Morin took out a gun and shot the victim.
Authorities have not said what the fight was about or whether the two men knew each other.
Morin was booked into the Fulton County jail Friday and faces charges of murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, according to online records.
No other details have been released by police.
