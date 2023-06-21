Man arrested in fatal gas station shooting in DeKalb

A suspect has been arrested in connection with a deadly gas station shooting in DeKalb County last week, authorities said Tuesday.

Khadriqus Jones is facing a charge of murder in the killing of 35-year-old Anthony Miller. Jones was arrested in Tucker without incident Friday, three days after Miller was found shot multiple times at a Citgo on Stone Mill Way.

Miller was in critical condition when DeKalb police responded to the gas station around 8:30 p.m. June 13. He later died at a hospital.

According to investigators, Jones and Miller got into an argument prior to the shooting. It was not clear what they argued over.

Jones, who is from Stone Mountain, is being held in the DeKalb jail without bond.