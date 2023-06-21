BreakingNews
Flash flood warning issued for parts of metro Atlanta
X

Man arrested in fatal gas station shooting in DeKalb

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

A suspect has been arrested in connection with a deadly gas station shooting in DeKalb County last week, authorities said Tuesday.

Khadriqus Jones is facing a charge of murder in the killing of 35-year-old Anthony Miller. Jones was arrested in Tucker without incident Friday, three days after Miller was found shot multiple times at a Citgo on Stone Mill Way.

Miller was in critical condition when DeKalb police responded to the gas station around 8:30 p.m. June 13. He later died at a hospital.

ExploreMan killed after dispute at DeKalb gas station

According to investigators, Jones and Miller got into an argument prior to the shooting. It was not clear what they argued over.

Jones, who is from Stone Mountain, is being held in the DeKalb jail without bond.

About the Author

David Aaro is an Atlanta Now reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Editors' Picks

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Why this ‘forever chemical’ settlement in North Georgia is a big deal 3h ago

WEATHER UPDATE: Flash flood warning issued for parts of metro Atlanta
44m ago

Georgia officials defend timetable for election software update
1h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

RHONE ON THE ROAD: After delays, Charleston museum focused on Black experience to open
1h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

RHONE ON THE ROAD: After delays, Charleston museum focused on Black experience to open
1h ago

Credit: Photos courtesy Brandon Amato on behalf of Carter

Publix opens new Summerhill store in a former Turner Field parking lot
2h ago
The Latest

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

GBI: Man kills himself in Atlanta after shooting 3 in ‘nice, quiet’ Georgia city
20m ago
‘We can save this community,’ Fulton County DA says
24m ago
Training center opponents can begin to collect signatures after petition approved
28m ago
Featured

Credit: Phil Skinner

WWII veteran, 104, keeps up with the ‘youngsters’ at senior water aerobics
22h ago
GPB ousts Bill Nigut, cancels ‘Political Rewind’ show
Opinion: How to write stellar college application essays
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top