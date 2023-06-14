Man shot, killed after dispute at DeKalb gas station, police say

A man has died after gunfire erupted Tuesday evening at a gas station in DeKalb County, authorities said.

DeKalb police got a call about a person shot around 8:30 p.m. at the Citgo station on Stone Mill Way just north of Stone Mountain Park. When officers arrived, they found a 35-year-old man suffering from several gunshot wounds.

He was taken to a hospital in critical condition and died from his injuries, police said. His name was not released.

According to investigators, the victim got into an argument prior to the shooting. No details were provided by police about a possible suspect.

Hours later, another shooting at a metro Atlanta gas station left a man wounded. That victim was shot multiple times early Wednesday while parked at a QuikTrip on Milton Parkway in Alpharetta, police said. He was rushed to a hospital, where he is said to be stable.

An investigation into the DeKalb shooting is ongoing, police said.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.