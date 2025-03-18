Man arrested 5 days after woman found dead in Cobb home

Cobb County police have made an arrest after a woman’s body was found inside a house last week, according to officials.
Hector David Sagastume Rivas was booked into the Cobb jail early Tuesday, online records show. He faces one charge of felony murder in connection with the death of Camillia Williams, 52, according to an arrest warrant obtained by Channel 2 Action News.
Police told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that on March 13, they got a call about a person down at a home on Pat Mell Road. It’s a small, quiet neighborhood just south of Austell Road and north of Windy Hill Road.
When officers arrived, they found Williams dead inside the home. No other details have been released by police.
According to the warrant, Williams died during a struggle at some point between 11 p.m. March 12 and 1 a.m. the next day, Channel 2 reported.
What prompted the incident is unclear, but the warrant states that Sagastume Rivas allegedly put Williams in a chokehold until she lost consciousness and then placed his full body weight on her neck, which killed her, the news station reported.
