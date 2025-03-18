Crime & Public Safety
Crime & Public Safety

Man arrested 5 days after woman found dead in Cobb home

By
1 hour ago

Cobb County police have made an arrest after a woman’s body was found inside a house last week, according to officials.

Hector David Sagastume Rivas was booked into the Cobb jail early Tuesday, online records show. He faces one charge of felony murder in connection with the death of Camillia Williams, 52, according to an arrest warrant obtained by Channel 2 Action News.

Police told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that on March 13, they got a call about a person down at a home on Pat Mell Road. It’s a small, quiet neighborhood just south of Austell Road and north of Windy Hill Road.

When officers arrived, they found Williams dead inside the home. No other details have been released by police.

According to the warrant, Williams died during a struggle at some point between 11 p.m. March 12 and 1 a.m. the next day, Channel 2 reported.

What prompted the incident is unclear, but the warrant states that Sagastume Rivas allegedly put Williams in a chokehold until she lost consciousness and then placed his full body weight on her neck, which killed her, the news station reported.

About the Author

Rosana Hughes is a reporter on the breaking news team.

Follow Rosana Hughes on twitter
More Stories

Keep Reading

A Loganville man faces a murder charge in the death of his ex-girlfriend, Newton County officials said.

Ex-boyfriend charged after woman’s body found in Newton lake, sheriff says

Man pleads guilty in girlfriend’s Douglasville death, sentenced to 24 years

2 found dead in SW Atlanta apartment after man barricades himself, police say

The Latest

Twin brothers Qaadir Malik Lewis and Naazir Rahim Lewis were found dead at the top of Bell Mountain in northeast Georgia on March 8.

Credit: GoFundMe

Firefighter shared photos of Bell Mountain scene where twins found dead, GBI says

18m ago

Man in custody after deadly shooting at Paulding home

‘Completely stonewalled’: Fulton DA violated Open Records Act, judge rules

Featured

Superintendent Bryan Johnson (right) interacts with 11-year-old student Ronnie Burks during Sylvan Hills Middle School’s first day of class on Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024, in Atlanta. (AJC file)

Credit: Ziyu Julian Zhu/AJC

Exclusive: Atlanta superintendent wants to take a ‘back to basics’ approach

Atlanta Public Schools Superintendent Bryan Johnson wants to develop a "back to basics" approach to education.

How Brian Kemp’s proposed legal overhaul could affect your health care

The AJC answers questions about how Senate Bill 68 would impact health care.

Why this architecture firm has stayed in downtown Atlanta for more than a century

The firm is among the stalwarts of downtown’s corporate ecosystem, which has gone through its ebbs and flows over the past century.