Man arrested 5 days after woman found dead in Cobb home

Cobb County police have made an arrest after a woman’s body was found inside a house last week, according to officials.

Hector David Sagastume Rivas was booked into the Cobb jail early Tuesday, online records show. He faces one charge of felony murder in connection with the death of Camillia Williams, 52, according to an arrest warrant obtained by Channel 2 Action News.

Police told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that on March 13, they got a call about a person down at a home on Pat Mell Road. It’s a small, quiet neighborhood just south of Austell Road and north of Windy Hill Road.