Man accused of shooting woman killed in shootout with deputies at Coweta home

A man was fatally shot by Coweta County deputies Saturday following an alleged domestic-related shooting at a home in Senoia, authorities said.
The sheriff’s office responded to the residence after receiving information that a woman was shot by a man there. When deputies arrived, they approached the home with a shield before the man exited and started shooting at them.
“The male was shot and pronounced deceased on scene,” the sheriff’s office said.
The GBI has been asked to investigate the shooting at the request of the sheriff’s office. The woman allegedly struck by gunfire was taken to a hospital, though her condition is unknown at this time.
Authorities didn’t say if any deputies were injured during the incident, and those involved were not publicly identified.
— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.
About the Author