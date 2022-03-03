Man accused of shooting at Fulton County deputy arrested, faces 15 charges

Investigators charged Calloway with aggravated assault in that incident, according to an Atlanta police spokesperson. He also had warrants for two counts of entering automobile with intent to commit theft or felony, booking reports show.

Calloway remained at large despite the warrants.

According to the sheriff’s office, he was in a stolen car Feb. 24 when Fulton County Deputy Stefan Moncrief attempted a traffic stop near the Elite at City Park apartments on Fairburn Road. A sheriff’s office spokesperson said Calloway fired at the officer during the stop. Moncrief, a member of the sheriff’s office’s Scorpion crime suppression unit, was not injured.

The deputy told Channel 2 Action News he was patrolling southwest Atlanta the night of the shooting when a Honda Civic nearly crashed into his cruiser. He began following the car and came under fire within a minute.

“I definitely won’t deny that I believe I have some angels watching over me,” Moncrief said to Channel 2. “It’s definitely life-changing.”

Fulton investigators told the news station the shooter popped up through the car’s sunroof and fired at least six shots at the deputy during the pursuit. One of them struck the door pillar of Moncrief’s patrol vehicle.

Authorities said Calloway is a documented gang member in Atlanta with a number of outstanding warrants for armed robbery, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and multiple gang and weapons charges.

On Tuesday, Atlanta’s fugitive unit tracked Calloway and a team from the sheriff’s office’s K-9 unit found him when he ran into the woods, officials posted on Facebook.

Calloway now sits in a Fulton County jail cell facing 15 charges. Among them are aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony stemming from the February shooting.