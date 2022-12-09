ajc logo
Man accused of setting Gwinnett law office on fire, killing ex-wife’s attorney

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
33 minutes ago

A man was arrested Wednesday after setting a Gwinnett County law office on fire, killing one person inside, police said.

The fire was reported about 5:30 p.m. at the office along Stone Mountain Street. Firefighters arrived on scene and discovered the single-story building ablaze and showing heavy smoke, the Gwinnet fire department said.

“When the fire department responded to the actual scene to put out the fire, they found the body inside,” Lawrenceville police spokesman Lt. Jake Parker said.

Police officers also responded to the scene and said they spotted a man with burn injuries walking away from the building. The man, who was later identified by police as Allen Tayeh of Dacula, was detained and eventually arrested. He remains in the Gwinnett jail without bond facing charges of murder and first-degree arson.

The victim was identified as Douglas Lewis, Channel 2 Action News reported. According to his business website, Lewis is a trial lawyer with a focus on family law, civil litigation and criminal defense matters.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Gwinnett court records show that Lewis was Tayeh’s ex-wife’s attorney in a pending divorce case. The case was opened in January 2021.

Police told Channel 2 that Tayeh set Lewis’ office on fire between 5 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. Wednesday with a can of gasoline. Tayeh was also found to be in possession of a gun at the time of his arrest, police told the news station.

Authorities have not confirmed with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution how the fire was started or what exactly led to Lewis’ death.

Colleague Kip Shephard told the news station that Lewis was personable and cordial. He added that Wednesday’s incident is something every lawyer worries about.

“He was a very nice person,” Shephard said. “He was also a very good ... family man.”

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

