Man accused of setting Gwinnett law office on fire, killing ex-wife’s attorney

Gwinnett court records show that Lewis was Tayeh’s ex-wife’s attorney in a pending divorce case. The case was opened in January 2021.

Police told Channel 2 that Tayeh set Lewis’ office on fire between 5 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. Wednesday with a can of gasoline. Tayeh was also found to be in possession of a gun at the time of his arrest, police told the news station.

Authorities have not confirmed with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution how the fire was started or what exactly led to Lewis’ death.

Colleague Kip Shephard told the news station that Lewis was personable and cordial. He added that Wednesday’s incident is something every lawyer worries about.

“He was a very nice person,” Shephard said. “He was also a very good ... family man.”

